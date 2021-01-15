QUIZ: How well do you remember Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye starrer The Heirs?

It has been almost a decade since The Heirs premiered in South Korea. While the K-drama has been receiving love for years now, we wonder how many still remember the show.

The Heirs was undeniably one of the best K-dramas we've seen last decade. The series features a stellar star cast with Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye and Kim Woo Bin leading the brigade. The Heirs has been the first K-drama that many international viewers began their K-drama journey with. The series not only received good reviews but it also saw raving ratings when it was airing in South Korea. With True Beauty airing in South Korea right now, fans cannot help but draw comparisons between the two shows owing to the love triangle.

While the show has received massive love over the years, we wondered how many still remember the show. So here's a short quiz to test your knowledge on the show.

What has been your score? Let us know in the comments below.

