QUIZ: How well do you remember Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young starrer What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Have you watched Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young starrer What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? If yes, take this quiz and test your knowledge on the show!

It has been over two years since What's Wrong With Secretary Kim premiered and ended. However, the Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young starrer continues to garner love from fans. Owing to the lockdown, a wave of first-time K-drama viewers streamed the show and showered it with praises. While we've spent hours binging the show, we wondered how many of you'll actually remember the smallest detail of the show. To test your knowledge about the K-drama, we've curated this interesting test!

Do you think you are the ultimate What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? fan? Take this test and prove it!

What was your score? Let us know in the comments below.

Following the end of What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?, both the leading stars have delivered memorable performances in other dramas. Park Seo Joon swept fans off their feet with his subtle and moving performance in Itaewon Class. As for Park Min Young, the actress starred in Her Private Life and When the Weather Is Fine. She has also been a part of variety show Busted!

Credits :Pinkvilla

