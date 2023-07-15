Quiz: Is ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo your date? Choose some delicious treats and we’ll let you know

Cha Eun Woo is a vocalist and entertainer under the label Fantagio. He is an member from ASTRO. Cha Eun Woo made his acting debut in a small role in the movie My Brilliant Life. He starred in the web drama Sweet Revenge and was cast in the KBS2 drama Hit the Top in 2017. Cha Eun Woo appeared in the web drama Top Management in 2018. He was subsequently casted in the JTBC rom-com series Gangnam Beauty, his most memorable role on TV. After the show aired, he noticed a rise in his popularity. In December 2020, he featured in the tvN new age romance show True Beauty in light of the webtoon of a similar name, playing a high school student alongside Moon Ga Young.

Cha Eun Woo as an actor:

In 2022, Cha Eun Woo recorded Focus On Me for the soundtrack of the Kakao webtoon The Villainess Is a Marionette, released on February 22. He then assumed the part of a Naval official in Hwang In Ho's metropolitan terror film Decibel which was delivered in November 2022. Later that year, he played an exorcist priest in the TVING drama Island alongside Kim Nam Gil, Lee D Hee, and Sung Joon. Cha Eun Woo is scheduled to appear in the fantasy romance drama webtoon-based A Good Day to Be a Dog in 2023.

