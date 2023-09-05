Quiz: Is BLACKPINK's Jennie your best friend? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know

Jennie is a member of BLACKPINK. She is known to be the rapper, sub-vocalist and dancer of the groups. In the earlier years, she was also the decision maker when it came to outfits, choreography and a lot more. She is also known for her visuals. From the time she was a trainee, Jennie has been noticed for her sweet face and amazing physique which has just grown better over time and now she is one of the most well-known idols in the world!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s activities:

On September 5th, Jennie made some great memories in Arizona. She enjoyed horseback riding at a hotel with a great view of the huge desert. Throughout the vacation, she spent time by the pool at the hotel, as per her Instagram post. She went on a get-away after the group finished the American leg of the tour on August 26. They will have encore shows in Seoul in September!

