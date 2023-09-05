Quiz: Is BLACKPINK's Jennie your best friend? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is known to be a great person with a goofy personality so take the quiz to see if the beauty queen is your best friend based on your choices.

Written by Anoushka Mathew Published on Sep 05, 2023
BLACKPINK’s Jennie; Picture Courtesy: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Jennie; Picture Courtesy: YG Entertainment

Key Highlight

  • BLACKPINK's Jennie is known for her bubbly personality and amazing visuals!
  • Take the quiz to see if BLACKPINK's Jennie is your best friend

Jennie is a member of BLACKPINK. She is known to be the rapper, sub-vocalist and dancer of the groups. In the earlier years, she was also the decision maker when it came to outfits, choreography and a lot more. She is also known for her visuals. From the time she was a trainee, Jennie has been noticed for her sweet face and amazing physique which has just grown better over time and now she is one of the most well-known idols in the world! 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s activities: 

On September 5th, Jennie made some great memories in Arizona. She enjoyed horseback riding at a hotel with a great view of the huge desert. Throughout the vacation, she spent time by the pool at the hotel, as per her Instagram post. She went on a get-away after the group finished the American leg of the tour on August 26. They will have encore shows in Seoul in September!

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

Credits: YG Entertainment

