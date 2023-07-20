Quiz: Is BLACKPINK's Jennie your best friend or dinner date? Guess some facts about her and we’ll let you know

Jennie is a Korean vocalist and rapper. As a child, Jennie read up in New Zealand for a considerable length of time prior to getting back to South Korea in 2010. She appeared as a member from the group BLACKPINK, created by YG Entertainment, in August 2016. In November 2018, Jennie made her presentation as a solo artist with the single Solo, which bested both the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard's World Digital Songs chart. In 2023, she made her acting debut under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane in the HBO series The Idol.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s activities:

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently appeared in the HBO series The Idol as Jocelyn’s (played by Lily Rose Depp) friend and back up dancer. From the time it had been released during the Cannes Film Festival, the critics have been slamming the makers as well as the actors for the overly sexualized themes of the series which takes away from the main plot of the show. But many fans liked Jennie’s acting skills even as she had a small role.

