Quiz: Is BLACKPINK's Jisoo your date? Put together a cute picnic date and we’ll let you know

Jisoo is a member of BLACKPINK and is known for her amazing visuals as well as vocal skills. Being the only completely Korean member, she has stood out time and again for her funny antics (especially in Korean). The group has no leader of their own but many believe Jisoo is the unofficial leader since she is the oldest as well as the most responsible one out of the 4 of them.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

As per their agency YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK affirmed to hold the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] FINALE IN SEOUL on September 16 and 17. They will end their tour in Seoul, which has shown their talents in 41 cities for around 11 months which began a year ago. A setlist and stage totally not the same as the first Seoul concert introduced last year was reported.

