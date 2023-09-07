Quiz: Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa your picnic date? Choose a gorgeous outfit and we’ll let you know
BLACKPINK’s Lisa is known as a fun and eccentric personality so take the quiz to see if LALISA singer will be your date based on your choices. Read ahead to know more.
BLACKPINK's Lisa is known to be a fun and bright person!
Lisa is part of the global girl group BLACKPINK and is known for her amazing rapping and dancing skills. She has one of the best on-stage presence because she is great at her job. She is also a Thai idol that speaks Korean like a native speaker. Over the years, she has polished her skills especially as a dancer, becoming a role model to many 4th gen K-pop idols.
Lisa’s recent activities:
As indicated by Spotify on September fourth, BLACKPINK's Lisa's performance debut song MONEY positioned 161st on Spotify's Global 200 chart, bouncing back 31 spots. MONEY crosses 258-day on Global 200, setting a new record as the longest-charting K-pop female artist song. It surpassed BLACKPINK's How You Like That's previous record of 257 days. In particular, Lisa's solo debut single MONEY has become the most streamed K-pop female artist song.
