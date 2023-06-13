Quiz: Is BTS’ J-Hope your best friend or date? Guess some facts about him and we’ll let you know

J-Hope is a dancer, record producer, rapper, and singer-songwriter. Under Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC), he made his debut as a member of BTS in 2013. J-Hope delivered his most memorable solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. It was well-received by critics and reached its highest position on the US Billboard 200 at number 38, making it the highest-selling album by a Korean solo artist at the time. When his single Chicken Noodle Soup, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 in 2019, he became the first member of BTS to perform solo on the Billboard Hot 100. J-Hope released his first studio album, Jack in the Box, in 2022. He and J. Cole released the single On the Street in 2023.

J-Hope’s activities:

On June 12, the official YouTube channel released the rock version of BTS member J-Hope's solo song Arson. This melody is one of the twofold title tracks on J-Hope's full-length independent album 'Jack In The Box', and is a rap/hip-bounce tune composed and created by J-Hope. Arson reached number one on the Rap Digital Song Sales Chart, ranked second on the Digital Song Sales Chart, and ranked 96th on the Billboard Main Singles Chart Hot 100 at the time of its release.

