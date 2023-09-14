Quiz: Is BTS’ Jimin your best friend? Create a fun playlist and we’ll let you know

Jimin is a member of BTS, one of the world's most known groups. He is known for his high-pitched and beautiful voice, lovely visuals and astonishing dance skills. Accompanying a foundation of contemporary and hip-hop dance, Jimin has had the ability to go with any concept of BTS over the years. After J-Hope, Jimin is somebody who is known for his strong dancing abilities.

Jimin’s recent activities:

Jimin accomplished the main record among K-pop solo singers' on music charts all over the world, including No. 1 on the Billboard's Hot100, No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in 119 regions, and no. 1 on the Spotify Global Daily Chart with the solo release Like Crazy, which topped the chart of 2023 World Song Hot 50 for the fourth successive time, showing immovable popularity and solid support from fans even after five months since the release of the song and album FACE.

