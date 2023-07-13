Quiz: Is BTS' Jimin your best friend? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know

Jimin, in 2013, he made his debut as an individual from BTS, under the record name BIGHIT MUSIC. Jimin has delivered three performance tracks under BTS' name, i.e. Lie, Serendipity and Filter, which have charted on Gaon charts. He released his first credited track, Promise, which he co-composed, in 2018 and recorded the duet With You with Ha Sung Woon for the soundtrack for the tvN show Our Blues in 2022. Jimin released his debut solo album, FACE in 2023. While his second single, Like Crazy, debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, it debuted at number one in South Korea and Japan and at number two in the United States.

Jimin’s activities:

As per the report for the first half of 2023 released by Luminate, on July 12th, the solo albums of BTS' SUGA and Jimin positioned at the highest point of the album sales category, a remarkable accomplishment for a Korean solo artist. The sincere feelings that Jimin experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years can be heard on his first solo album, FACE, which was released on March 24.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT DREAM’s ISTJ surpasses 4.1 million stock pre-orders ahead of release; ranks third-highest ever