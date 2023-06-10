Quiz: Is BTS’ Jimin your best friend or date? Guess some facts about him and we’ll let you know

Jimin made his presentation as an individual from the teeny-bopper group BTS in 2013, under the record label BIGHIT MUSIC. Under BTS's name, Jimin has released three solo tracks: Lie in 2016, Serendipity in 2017 and Filter in 2020. All three of these tracks have reached the top of the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea. He recorded the track With You with Ha Sungwoon for the soundtrack to the tvN drama Our Blues in 2022, and in 2018, he released his first solo song, the digital track Promise, which he co-wrote. In 2023, Jimin released FACE, his first solo album.

Jimin’s activities:

He did a live clip for BTS FESTA 2023 with his track Letter. Letter from Jimin's solo album FACE, which was released on June 13 and it's a secret track. The song can only be heard on CDs because it was composed of a letter that contained the words that Jimin wanted to convey to his fans regarding the end of group activities last year. In the video that was made public, Jimin sang with a beautiful voice that matched the melody of an acoustic guitar and sat on a chair with a lush forest in the background.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: Suchwita: BTS’ SUGA talks about Jin’s collaboration with Coldplay; J-Hope makes a surprise appearance