Quiz: Is BTS joining your lively party? Plan one and we’ll let you know

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write or co-produce much of their material. The group have garnered attention and popularity over the years for the various topics like journey towards self-love, hate, troubles of youth, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition.

BTS’ achievements:

They recently released an OST for an animated film Bastions and it already topped many charts. The song is called THE PLANET which is a song that harmonizes the cool voices of 7 members with 7 colors of BTS, cheerful bass, and melodies full of hope. Since its release, it has been popular on various global charts. Since the release of the track on May 12th, it has topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 67 countries/regions, and has been streamed 2,956,589 times on the latest chart of 'Daily Top Song Global' on Spotify.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook becomes first K-Pop soloist in Spotify history to cross 600 million streams with Left and Right