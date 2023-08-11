Quiz: Is BTS’ Jungkook your best friend? Create a fun playlist and we’ll let you know

Jungkook belongs to BTS and they debuted in 2013. Being the youngest of the group, he has always been taken care of by his members. Professionally, Jungkook is known for his honey-like vocals, amazing dance skills and brilliant stage presence. He is known as the golden maknae because he is good at everything he tries. He is also an adventure freak and doesn’t hold back from trying something new.

Jungkook’s activities:

As per the most recent chart released by Billboard on August eighth, Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto) topped the Global 200 and Global (excluding the US). Jungkook kept up with the best position for three successive weeks on the chart, which decides ranks by including streaming and sales in over 200 nations/regions all over the world. Jungkook is the first Korean solo artist to top the Billboard Global 200 and Worldwide (excluding the US) for three consecutive weeks.

