Quiz: Is BTS' Jungkook your best friend? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know

Jungkook is the maknae or the youngest of BTS and is known as The Golden Maknae because he is known to be good at everything he tries- singing, dancing, performance, health, gaming and more. Even his members are in awe at his ability to excel at everything he tries. He has also worked on creating music of his own and is often seen engaging with fans through music and live broadcasts.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

BTS' Jungkook's solo debut single 'Seven' kept up with its top position on the UK's Official Singles Chart 'Top 100' and prevailed with regards to entering for two successive weeks. The most recent chart, which was released on July 28th, places Seven ranked 13th, down 10 places from the previous week. Seven' also topped Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global for two weeks in a row. On Spotify's Daily Top Song Global this song has been at the top spot for 14 consecutive days.

