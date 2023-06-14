Quiz: Is BTS’ Jungkook your best friend or boyfriend? Guess some facts about him and we’ll let you know

Jungkook is the vocalist, center, performer, and maknae of BTS. He is known for his beautifully unique vocals, amazing dancing skills, and his ability to perfect any hobby like painting, cooking, gym, playing instruments, photography, cinematography, and more. In the earlier days, he was also a rapper. He is known as a perfectionist and usually is hard on himself because of it.

Jungkook’s activities:

Being in his bedroom, Jungkook of BTS delighted the hearts of 6.7 million fans worldwide. On June 12 at 7:00 a.m. KST, Jungkook held a special time of communication with fans all over the world during a personal live broadcast via the fan community Weverse titled "I'm going to sleep well." Here, he talked to ARMYs about how he was not able to sleep because he kept thinking of ARMYs. "If I fall asleep like this, there will be another uproar at the company," Jungkook said in a witty joke. He also said that HYBE will be on their guard because it is morning and he had that time in mind. He became worldwide news as he slept on camera for 20 mins.

