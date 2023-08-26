Quiz: Is BTS' Jungkook your date tonight? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know

Jungkook is the golden maknae of BTS and he is given that nickname because he is the youngest of the group as well as the golden boy because he can do anything and be good at it. From the beginning, he has been known to resemble a bunny- with cute teeth and an innocent face but on stage, he changes into a charismatic artist. Over the years, he has maintained that image too, despite getting many tattoos and piercings- fans still think of him as the small bunny that became a part of BTS.

Jungkook’s activities:

BTS' Jungkook has been continuing with his long-term success on the global charts with his first solo single Seven (feat. Latto) which positioned 26th on the UK's official chart's Single Top 100. Seven, which entered this chart at No. 3, the highest positioning for a Korean solo artist, stayed at the top for six successive weeks. Seven topped Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global for six continuous weeks. Seven is consistently acquiring popularity, keeping up with the No. 1 spot for over 40 days in Daily Top Song Global.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: TWICE’s Jihyo unveils sultry lyric video for groovy b-side track Talkin’ About It (feat. 24kGoldn)