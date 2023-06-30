Quiz: Is BTS’ Jungkook your dinner date? Create some scrumptious Indian fusion dishes and we’ll let you know

BTS includes Jungkook as a member and vocalist. Jungkook has released three solo tracks in BTS' albums, which are Begin, Euphoria and My Time, which charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In addition, he composed the song Stay Alive for the soundtrack of the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho. He featured on the song Left and Right by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth in 2022, which topped various charts and broke many records across global sites. Later, he became into the only South Korean artist to deliver a solo track for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with Dreamers, which he then performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook made the announcement on Weverse on June 30 that his solo digital single Seven would be released on July 14 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Seven is a mid-year track with a bright tone and summery flow and one can feel Jungkook's appeal. Jungkook also made the online cover of Seven available in conjunction with the announcement of his solo single. In the cover picture, the title Seven, Jungkook and the number '7' are covered on a white foundation.

