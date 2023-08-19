Quiz: Is BTS' Jungkook your sweet date? Choose some scrumptious desserts and we'll let you know

Jungkook is the maknae (youngest) of the global group BTS. From the beginning, he has been known as the ‘golden maknae’ because he is great at everything he tries. Whether it is vocals, dancing, stage presence or even rapping in the earlier years- he is great at it. Over the years, he began finding his own identity and became well-known for his visuals, honey vocals and strong stage presence!

Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook came out ahead of the pack in the Top 20 Melon Weekly Popularity Award for the second week stretch of August with his solo debut single Seven and positioned first in the vote. It also ranked third on the weekly chart, scoring a sum of 82.1 points and climbing to the top. Jungkook's Seven is keeping up with the best position on Melon's main chart TOP 100 consistently. Furthermore, the number of Melon 24-hour users recorded more than 360,000, showing his notoriety in Korea. Alongside this, his track showed the capability of winning a sum of 9 wins on Korean music shows.

