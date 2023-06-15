Quiz: Is BTS member Jin your best friend? Guess some facts and we’ll reveal it

Jin is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS and a talented singer and songwriter. With BTS, Jin has co-written and released three solo songs: Awake, Epiphany and Moon all reached the top of the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea. Kim made his debut as an independent artist in 2019 with the digital track Tonight. With the release of the single The Astronaut in October 2022, he made his solo career debut.

BTS’ activities:

The official trailer for BEYOND THE STORY: 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS which is produced by BIGHIT MUSIC, was recently made available online on the official BTS social media accounts, announcing the release of the official book to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their debut. The official BTS book Beyond the Story commemorates the team's 10th anniversary, looks back on their activities, and promises to soar into the future. Interviews with BTS make up Beyond the Story. It covers not only the struggle, anxiety, and development that led them to becoming a pop icon of the 21st century but also the evolution and growth of K-pop over the past ten years.

