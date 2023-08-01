Quiz: Is BTS’ RM or Kim Namjoon your date? Put together a cute picnic date and we’ll let you know

RM aka Kim Namjoon is the leader of BTS and is known for his deep voice, amazing rapping skills and being an amazing leader. His members always praise him for being dependable, great speaking skills as well as a brilliant composer/writer. Over the years, he has matured as a person who has a deeper perspective on life, thanks to his love for paintings, poetry, books and architecture.

Besides loving different kinds of art, he also loves nature. On his days off or the days he wants to go to a place to get some inspiration, he would choose to go to a park or somewhere surrounded by nature. He even loves cycling around and is knowledgeable about animals. He loves crabs and is always seen caring for his members’ pets as well. So take the quiz to see if you can create a great picnic date and we’ll reveal if the star RM or the nature-loving Namjoon will be your date!

