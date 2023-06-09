Quiz: Is BTS’ RM your best friend or dinner date? Guess some facts about him and we’ll let you know

Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, is the rapper, producer and leader of BTS and joined BIGHIT MUSIC in 2010. He has worked on the group’s music since before debut and has received love and attention for his lyricism and amazing skills as a rapper. RM delivered his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. Mono, his second mixtape, came out in 2018. With the release of his studio album Indigo in 2022, which featured contributions from Anderson.Paak and Erykah Badu, RM made his official solo debut. The album is the highest-selling one by a Korean soloist ever, peaking at number three on the Billboard 200.

RM’s activities:

RM went to the ceremony to be named a public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense Remains Excavation and Investigation Team on June 1. This team is working on a veterans' project to find and return the remains of patriots who gave their lives for their country during the Korean War but were never found. RM said that it is a true distinction to be dynamic as an public relations ambassador and he was contemplating how to offer back the adoration he got from Korean fans and general society.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: Take Two: BTS members dive into their past stories and promises for future in heartwarming digital single