Quiz: Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung your BFF? Choose some fun sports and we’ll let you know

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is a member of BTS and is known as the vocalist with the beautiful baritone voice. Besides his talent in music and dance, he is also known for his beautiful visuals that have left people speechless. Over the years, he has worked hard to achieve a status as a talented idol in the industry and by his fans. He has shown his talents in various self-composed songs and OSTs for dramas like Itaewon Class, Our Beloved Summer and Hwarang.

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo album Layover:

Kim Taehyung is currently working towards releasing his solo debut album called Layover. A 6 track album, Layover is like a personal diary for the artist. Using his love for R&B and jazz, V has completely put himself in every song. Through his pre-release tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days, one can see how the jazz and R&B genres have been used very well. Layover and the title track Slow Dancing will be released on September 8.

