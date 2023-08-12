Quiz: Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung your cooking partner? Bake a delicious cake and you’ll know

BTS’ V has an incredible sweet tooth so take the quiz, bake a delicious cake and we’ll let you know whether he will help you decorate and serve the cake!

BTS’ V; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

V aka Kim Taehyung is part of BTS and is known for his amazing visuals, baritone voice and beautiful personality. Known to be unique and smart, V has always been the center of attention because of who he is. Recently, he announced that he will be releasing his solo album called Layover with 6 tracks. 5 songs from the album will have music videos and the fans are already excited. 

BTS’ V’s solo album Layover: 

The pre-release song Rainy Days from V's solo album Layover unveiled on August 11th topped in iTunes in 70 countries/regions all over the world, including the US, UK, Japan, Germany and France. It peaked at number one on the Top Songs chart. Another pre-release tune, Love Me Again, additionally topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 35 nations/regions all over the world, including Austria, Bulgaria, and Romania. Specifically, V began ruling the charting by placing Rainy Days and Love Me Again at number 1 and 2, respectively, on the iTunes Top Song Chart of different countries. 

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below: 

