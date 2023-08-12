Quiz: Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung your cooking partner? Bake a delicious cake and you’ll know
BTS’ V has an incredible sweet tooth so take the quiz, bake a delicious cake and we’ll let you know whether he will help you decorate and serve the cake!
Key Highlight
-
BTS' V is known as a fun person and loves trying various cuisines
-
Take the quiz to see if BTS' V is your cooking partner today!
V aka Kim Taehyung is part of BTS and is known for his amazing visuals, baritone voice and beautiful personality. Known to be unique and smart, V has always been the center of attention because of who he is. Recently, he announced that he will be releasing his solo album called Layover with 6 tracks. 5 songs from the album will have music videos and the fans are already excited.
BTS’ V’s solo album Layover:
The pre-release song Rainy Days from V's solo album Layover unveiled on August 11th topped in iTunes in 70 countries/regions all over the world, including the US, UK, Japan, Germany and France. It peaked at number one on the Top Songs chart. Another pre-release tune, Love Me Again, additionally topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 35 nations/regions all over the world, including Austria, Bulgaria, and Romania. Specifically, V began ruling the charting by placing Rainy Days and Love Me Again at number 1 and 2, respectively, on the iTunes Top Song Chart of different countries.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: 2PM’s Lee Junho, Taecyeon, Jun.K, Hwang Chansung, Nickhun and Wooyoung to reunite in new variety show episode
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more