Quiz: Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung your cooking partner? Bake a delicious cake and you’ll know

V aka Kim Taehyung is part of BTS and is known for his amazing visuals, baritone voice and beautiful personality. Known to be unique and smart, V has always been the center of attention because of who he is. Recently, he announced that he will be releasing his solo album called Layover with 6 tracks. 5 songs from the album will have music videos and the fans are already excited.

BTS’ V’s solo album Layover:

The pre-release song Rainy Days from V's solo album Layover unveiled on August 11th topped in iTunes in 70 countries/regions all over the world, including the US, UK, Japan, Germany and France. It peaked at number one on the Top Songs chart. Another pre-release tune, Love Me Again, additionally topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 35 nations/regions all over the world, including Austria, Bulgaria, and Romania. Specifically, V began ruling the charting by placing Rainy Days and Love Me Again at number 1 and 2, respectively, on the iTunes Top Song Chart of different countries.

