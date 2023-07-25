Quiz: Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung your date? Choose some delicious treats and we’ll let you know
BTS’ V is known for his impeccable taste in food and various cuisines so take the quiz to see if he likes your choices, making him your date for tonight! Read ahead to know more.
BTS' V is known as a fun person and loves trying various cuisines
V aka Kim Taehyung is a member of the globally-renowned K-pop band BTS and is known for his baritone vocals, sharp visuals and amazing stage presence as he is truly two different people on and off stage. The K-pop star is also great at expressing feelings through songs as it makes you feel exactly how he was at the time of recording. His songs like Winter Bear, 4 O’Clock and Scenery are serene, beautiful and comforting- like him.
BTS’ V’s activities:
V of BTS demonstrated his unparalleled popularity by coming out ahead of the pack in different K-POP male idol and Korean actors popularity polls in Japan. In the 'K-POP Male Idol Rankings' vote from July 17 to 23, K-pop idol V won 18,035 votes and positioned first for 121 continuous weeks. Moreover, he defeated all idols in the K-POP idol popularity survey for 77 successive weeks, and furthermore positioned first in the fame survey of K-pop attractive icons and Korean drama male actors of 'K-board'.
