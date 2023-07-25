Quiz: Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung your date? Choose some delicious treats and we’ll let you know

V aka Kim Taehyung is a member of the globally-renowned K-pop band BTS and is known for his baritone vocals, sharp visuals and amazing stage presence as he is truly two different people on and off stage. The K-pop star is also great at expressing feelings through songs as it makes you feel exactly how he was at the time of recording. His songs like Winter Bear, 4 O’Clock and Scenery are serene, beautiful and comforting- like him.

BTS’ V’s activities:

V of BTS demonstrated his unparalleled popularity by coming out ahead of the pack in different K-POP male idol and Korean actors popularity polls in Japan. In the 'K-POP Male Idol Rankings' vote from July 17 to 23, K-pop idol V won 18,035 votes and positioned first for 121 continuous weeks. Moreover, he defeated all idols in the K-POP idol popularity survey for 77 successive weeks, and furthermore positioned first in the fame survey of K-pop attractive icons and Korean drama male actors of 'K-board'.

