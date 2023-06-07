Quiz: Is BTS’ V your best friend? Choose some fun sports to play and we’ll let you know

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is known to be a fun person so take the quiz to see if your bias will be your best friend and sports date. Read ahead to know more.

Written by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Jun 07, 2023   |  08:39 PM IST  |  16.4K
BTS’ V; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

  • BTS' V is known as a fun person and loves playing different sports
  • Take the quiz to see if BTS' V will be your best friend and sports date!

The singer and songwriter Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, is a member of the boy band BTS. Since his debut with the gathering in 2013, V has delivered three performance tracks under their name — Stigma in 2016, Singularity in 2018, and Inner Child in 2020 — which charted on South Korea's all's Gaon Digital Chart. He showed up on the soundtrack for the TV series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016, and in 2019, he released his first self-produced song, Scenery. 

BTS’ V’s activities: 

On June 7th, BTS released Singularity, the opening track to their third regular album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has been listened to 266.75 million times on Spotify, the largest music streaming service in the world. Around 3 minutes and 30 seconds in length, the sweet jazz-style tune and V's deep voice orchestrate to make a fantastic inclination. With a mask, a sad expression, and an excellent interpretation of the song, V, in particular, conveyed himself in the performance.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below: 

ALSO READ: Kang Dong Won, Jung Sung Il, Cha Seung Won and others to lead film produced by Park Chan Wook; Details inside

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

About The Author
Anoushka Mathew
Anoushka Mathew
Writer

A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!