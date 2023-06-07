Quiz: Is BTS’ V your best friend? Choose some fun sports to play and we’ll let you know

The singer and songwriter Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, is a member of the boy band BTS. Since his debut with the gathering in 2013, V has delivered three performance tracks under their name — Stigma in 2016, Singularity in 2018, and Inner Child in 2020 — which charted on South Korea's all's Gaon Digital Chart. He showed up on the soundtrack for the TV series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016, and in 2019, he released his first self-produced song, Scenery.

BTS’ V’s activities:

On June 7th, BTS released Singularity, the opening track to their third regular album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has been listened to 266.75 million times on Spotify, the largest music streaming service in the world. Around 3 minutes and 30 seconds in length, the sweet jazz-style tune and V's deep voice orchestrate to make a fantastic inclination. With a mask, a sad expression, and an excellent interpretation of the song, V, in particular, conveyed himself in the performance.

