Quiz: Is Destined With You’s Rowoon the lead of your drama? Create a fun series and we’ll let you know

Rowoon, the former member of SF9, has been receiving love and affection for his acting skills in dramas like Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know, The King’s Affection, Tomorrow and Destined With You. Besides his towering height and sharp visuals, he is also known for emoting very well. He is also good at becoming one with the characters, causing many of his characters to become iconic and memorable for the fans.

Rowoon in Destined With You:

Rowoon is currently acting in the ongoing fantasy romance drama Destined With You. He has taken the role of Jang Shin Yu, a talented and rich lawyer at the Onju City Hall. Besides being good looking and tall, he is also known to be cold to people he doesn’t know. Riddled with a curse, he comes across a wooden box which would help him get rid of his curse but the person who can do it for him is the civil servant called Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah).

