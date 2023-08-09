Quiz: Is Lee Min Ho your date or best friend? Make a few random choices and we'll let you know

Lee Min Ho is a Hallyu actor who has brought popularity through his roles in dramas like Boys With Flowers, The Legend of The Blue Sea, The Heirs, The King: Eternal Monarch, City Hunter and more. His handsome visuals and amazing acting skills got him fans from all around the world. He also became the king of advertisements over the years because of his popularity.

Lee Min Ho’s upcoming role:

In light of the web novel of a similar name, the film 'Omniscient Reader's Point Of View' portrays what happens when the main character Kim Dok Ja (Ahn Hyo Seop) attempts to save the world in a world that has changed by the contents of the novel he was perusing one day. Lee Min Ho was proposed the job of Yoo Jung Hyeok, the main person of the novel, which is a world that has changed by the comic book and Ahn Hyo Seop has been proposed the role of Kim Dok Ja, a person who attempts to impact the world with Yoo Jung Hyeok and his friends, the main person of the novel.

