Quiz: Is Lee Min Ho your date? Put together a cute date and we’ll let you know

Lee Min Ho is a talented actor who has became popular through his roles in dramas like Boys Over Flowers, The Legend of The Blue Sea, The Heirs, The King: Eternal Monarch, City Hunter, and more. His handsome visuals and amazing acting skills got him fans from all around the world. He has an upcoming drama called Omniscent’s Reader’s Point Of View where he will be acting alongside Ahn Hyo Seop. He has been given the role of Yoo Jung Hyeok, the hero of the novel.

Lee Min Ho’s recent activities:

Lee Min Ho released Project M on his YouTube channel. The title of the digital art is New World, New Meta and it features Lee Min Ho's digital human named M. The film takes place in a fictional Seoul in the year 2143, where there are strict social classes, corruption in the state control system, and environmental pollution causing social unrest. In this film, Lee Min Ho took part in every way, from artist selection to arranging, story development, and production.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 30 Days: Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min are awkwardly charming in new stills for upcoming Korean movie