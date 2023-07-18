Quiz: Is Park Seo Joon, Ahn Hyo Seop or Lee Junho your favorite CEO? Make random choices and we’ll tell you

Currently, Lee Junho is the new CEO/Chaebol character that has become a fan-favorite and many believe he is the 3rd generation of K-Drama CEOs with Park Seo Joon as Lee Young Joon in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? as the first generation and Ahn Hyo Seop as Kang Tae Moo in Business Proposal is the second generation.

Park Seo Joon, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Junho:

CEO characters in romance dramas are a welcome trope and while there have been many, there are a few that are similar i.e., Park Seo Joon, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Junho’s characters in the dramas. They are cold and have come with some form of trauma or issues from their past but they change after they find love in their life (Park Min Young, Kim Sejeong and YoonA’s characters). So take the quiz to see if you get one of them as your CEO character in a drama.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Killing Vote: Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin and Park Sung Woong star in new hardboiled thriller drama stills