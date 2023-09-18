Quiz: Is SEVENTEEN's DK your best friend? Create a fun playlist and we’ll let you know

SEVENTEEN's DK or Dokyeom is essential for the vocal unit as well as the leader of the BSS unit alongside Seungkwan and Hoshi. He has been well known among fans for his sweet character and astounding funny sense of humor as seen in GOING SEVENTEEN episodes. They also saw how well he can act during his performance as King Arthur in the musical Xcalibur and on their variety show.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

SEVENTEEN's BSS will perform and attend the '2023 Asia Artist Awards that will be held in the Philippines on December 14th. SEVENTEEN's special unit, BOOSEOKSOON (Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi), got a ton of affection with the hit track Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji) that was released in 2023. The song positioned first on significant South Korean music charts. They additionally flaunted their presence by arriving at no.1 on the YouTube Music Video Chart.

