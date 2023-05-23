Quiz: Make a delicious pizza and we’ll reveal which BLACKPINK member will add their personal touch

Four people make up BLACKPINK : Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé. The group made its debut in August 2016 with the release of their single album Square One, which included the tracks ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah,’ their first number-one entries on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and the South Korean Gaon Digital Chart, respectively. BLACKPINK, sometimes referred to as the ‘biggest girl group in the world,’ is the most popular Korean girl group abroad.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

The Korean idol game producer Takeone Company announced on May 22 that the new mobile game BLACKPINK: The Game. In 24 countries around the world, The Game was ranked first in the overall game category on the Apple App Store. BLACKPINK: On the 18th, YG girl group BLACKPINK released a game of the SNG genre called "The Game," which is a fostering puzzle. It was available worldwide (with the exception of China and Vietnam). BLACKPINK: The Game, as of the 21st, ranked first in the Apple App Store's overall game category in 24 countries following its release and entered the top 10 in 94 countries, according to the data analysis platform data.ai (formerly App Annie).

