Quiz: Make a fun playlist and we’ll reveal which BTS member will add their favorite song to it

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

According to the agency BIGHIT MUSIC on the 22nd, Jimin will release his first solo album 'FACE' on March 24th. BIGHIT MUSIC said, “It tells the story of Jimin fully facing himself and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin.” It will be revealed. BTS, which debuted in 2013, began pursuing solo activities in earnest last year. Jimin is the fourth to embark on a solo career after J-Hope, Jin, and RM.

Jimin had already released a solo song prior to the release of his solo album. 'Lie' and 'Serendipity' from BTS' album, 'With You' OST of tvN's drama 'Our Blues', and 'VIBE' collaborated with Taeyang, member of BIGBANG and solo singer (VIBE). He also showed off his ability as a lyricist and composer with his first self-composed song 'Promise'. As the fandom is thick, it is also of interest to enter the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' and the main single chart 'Hot 100'. As it is his first solo album, it will be his first entry if he gets on the 'Billboard 200', and his debut with a high ranking is certain. It is also expected to enter the 'Hot 100'. Previously, Jimin ranked 87th on the chart with the solo song 'Filter' on BTS' 4th full-length album 'Map of the Soul: 7' released in February 2020.

