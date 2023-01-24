Quiz: Make a fun playlist and we’ll reveal which TWICE member will add their personal touch to it

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program SIXTEEN (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins.

According to the agency JYP Entertainment on the 23rd, 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' ranked 39th on the Spotify Daily Top Songs US chart with about 560,000 streams as of the same day it was released on the 20th. It is the highest record on the chart itself. Globally, it recorded the group's highest number of daily streams with about 1.96 million, and entered the 60th spot on the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global Chart. Moreover, since its release, it has topped the iTunes Song Chart in 33 overseas regions, including Japan, Brazil, and Singapore, on a cumulative basis until the afternoon of the previous day.In the U.S., it ranked at #2, its highest ranking.

As of the afternoon of January 21st, the music video broke its own record by ranking first in the YouTube music video trending chart in the US and Japan, and ranked second in the UK. Continuing the momentum, as of 8:00 AM KST on January 23rd, YouTube views exceeded 28.56 million views, and YouTube music video trending world-wide reached the top.