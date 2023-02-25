Quiz: Make a scrumptious dessert and we’ll reveal if TOMORROW X TOGETHER will join you for a sweet date

TOMORROW X TOGETHER concept photo; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

Debuting on March, 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has five members- Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai and is known as the label artists alongside BTS. Their debut EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time.  

TOMORROW X TOGETHER:

On February 25th, TOMORROW X TOGETHER posted the schedule for ‘TXT 2023 DREAM WEEK’ reminiscent of a magazine cover with Y2K emotions on their official SNS channel, announcing the start of this year's ‘DREAM WEEK.’ 'DREAM WEEK' is an event that TOMORROW X TOGETHER celebrates together with fans around the world ahead of their debut date (March 4), and presents a variety of contents with different concepts every year, such as academy, campus, and production, to give pleasure. This 'TXT 2023 DREAM WEEK' has the theme of 'FREE SPIRIT', which means that TOMORROW X TOGETHER pursues a free spirit, and the five members will show a trendy and free look. 

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below: 

Is TOMORROW X TOGETHER going on a date with you? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

