Quiz: Make a scrumptious juice and we’ll reveal if SEVENTEEN will going on a date with you

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8 , Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play (EP) 17 Carat which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list.

According to the list of winners of the 37th Japan Gold Disc Award announced by the Recording Industry Association of Japan on the 10th, Seventeen's 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' won the 'Best 3 Album' Asian category. Also, Japan's first EP 'DREAM' was on the list of 'Best 3 Albums' and 'Album of the Year' Asian category winners. With this, SEVENTEEN won the Japan Gold Disk Awards for the first time in the 'Album of the Year' category, and won the 'Best 3 Album' award in the Asian category for 3 consecutive years. They won awards in the Asian category of the 'Best 3 Albums' for their second Japanese mini-album '24H' in 2021 and for their 9th mini album 'Attacca' in 2022.

