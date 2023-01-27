Quiz: Make a scrumptious pizza and we’ll reveal which BTS member will add their personal touch

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

According to the latest chart (as of January 28) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on January 25, BTS' anthology album 'Proof' rebounded 6 places to 114th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200'. did. ‘Proof’ set a record for 32 consecutive weeks on the chart. In addition, 'Proof' has been listed on several charts, including No. 1 in 'World Album', No. 39 in 'Top Current Album', and No. 93 in 'Top Sales Album'. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released in December of last year, ranked 193rd on the 'Billboard 200', ranked 3rd on the 'World Album', 5th on the 'Top Current Album', and ranked 10th on the 'Top Sales Album'.