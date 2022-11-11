Quiz: Make random choices and we’ll reveal if your personality matches Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk started to gain recognition following his supporting role in the hit drama Secret Garden where he played a talented young composer with a surly attitude and a forbidden crush on the second male lead. In 2011, he appeared in MBC's sitcom High Kick Season 3 where he gained further popularity. Lee's breakout role came as a high school student in the teen drama School 2013. He received his first acting award for the role at the 2012 KBS Drama Awards under the category Best New Actor. He also ranked fifth according to a survey entitled 'Actors Who Lit Up 2013' by Gallup Korea.

Lee Jong Suk's success:

Following the success of School 2013, he starred in the critically acclaimed drama series I Can Hear Your Voice with Lee Bo Young. He played Park Soo Ha, an intelligent young man who can read minds. Originally slated for 16 episodes, the drama was extended by two episodes due to its successful ratings. He received the Excellence Award in the male category at the Korea Drama Awards for his performance. Lee Jong Suk then starred in the hit medical drama Doctor Stranger, playing a North Korean defector who works as a doctor in South Korea. The drama was a success in China, gaining 400 million views. He next starred in Pinocchio opposite actress Park Shin Hye, and played the protagonist Choi Dal Po, a first year reporter at a broadcasting company who struggles with the idea of justice and truth in a world where everyone wants to hide the facts. Pinocchio was another hit.

Lee Jong Suk's recent activities:

In 2017, he starred in the crime film VIP, marking his first lead role as a villain. He then starred in the supernatural-procedural drama While You Were Sleeping alongside Bae Suzy in September. In 2021, after finishing his military duty, he made a comeback with a cameo in The Witch : Part 2. The Other One. Lee Jong Suk later confirmed for the official film Decibel alongside Kim Rae Won, Lee Sang Hee, and Cha Eun Woo. This will be the second time LeeJong Suk will appear as the villain in a movie. With VIP being the first movie he is the villain. Later in September 2021, Lee Jong Suk confirmed the MBC drama Big Mouth with YoonA, coming back three years after his discharge from the military.