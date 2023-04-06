Quiz: Make some choices and we’ll reveal if IVE’s Wonyoung or Kep1er’s Bahiyyih would play the role of Barbie

On April 5th, Warner Bros. released the 2nd trailer for the movie 'Barbie'. In the trailer, Barbie (Margot Robbie) enjoys a glamorous and enjoyable life in Barbie Land, but goes on an adventure after experiencing a coincidence. Brilliant colours and amazing directing catch the eyes of prospective audiences. Margot Robbie, who gained worldwide popularity as Harley Quinn in 'The Suicide Squad', transformed into a Barbie doll herself. Ryan Gosling, who appears as Barbie's boyfriend Ken, has proven his acting skills in films such as 'La La Land' and 'First Man', adding to the curiosity about the living Ken.

Wonyoung and Bahiyyih:

The IVE member and Kep1er member are known to be 4th Gen K-Pop visuals and for good reason. Their Barbie-like visuals would suit the character so well. Wonyoung’s tall stature, small face and beautiful tresses have an innate Barbie look while Bahiyyih has been nicknamed ‘Korea’s Barbie’ with the long blonde hair, milky skin-tone and soft facial structure.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK gears up for headlining Coachella 2023; Lisa shares behind-the-scenes snap