QUIZ: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal if ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is your bestie or dinner date

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:-

TVING Original Series 'Island' is a fantasy action drama depicting the journey of characters who are destined to fight against the evil that is trying to destroy the world. In Part 2, which will be released on the 24th, the past narratives of Ban (Kim Nam Gil), Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee), Yo Han (Cha Eun Woo), and Gung Tan (Sung Joon) who are trapped in mixed fates and upgraded fantasy action will attract fans' attention.

In Part 2, new characters surrounding the main characters appear from the previous life narratives of Ban, Mi Ho, Yo Han, and Sung Joon, which were not seen in the original work, and expanded character relationships unfold. Here, a deeper story as well as more splendid fantasy action are cited as reasons to pay attention to 'Island' Part 2. As the full-fledged counterattack against gung-tan begins, expectations are rising as to how many famous scenes will be created by the light of the mature acting of Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon.

ALSO READ: MBTI: EXO’s Baekhyun, NCT DREAM’s Jeno, Chung Ha, ATEEZ’s Jongho and more: 5 K-Pop idols that identify as ISFP

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Is Cha Eun Woo your best friend or date? Let us know in the comments below.