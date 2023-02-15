Quiz: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK’s Jennie is your best friend

Jennie is a South Korean singer and rapper. Born and raised in South Korea, Jennie studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea in 2010. She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK , formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016. In November 2018, Jennie made her debut as a solo artist with the single ‘Solo’.

On February 14th, Jennie's YouTube channel posted a 'Valentine's Day vlog' video. Appearing in the kitchen that day, Jenny said, "Today, I'm going to make chocolate for Valentine's Day. I'm going to go to work today to meet Teddy, so I'm going to make chocolate for my brother." Jennie showed off her cute side by saying, "I tried on a pink outfit for Valentine's Day," and then said, "I want to show off my green tea machine. This is a very novel item.”

Afterwards, Jennie put a piping bag filled with chocolate into hot water and started boiling it. After preparing the ingredients, Jennie started making chocolate in earnest. He made various chocolates by filling chocolate molds with various toppings, such as the initials of BLACKPINK members and fandom Blink.