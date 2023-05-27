Quiz: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will be your dinner date

Jisoo is an actress and singer from South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, which was formed in August 2016 by YG Entertainment. Beyond her music profession, she made her acting presentation with an appearance in the 2015 series The Producers and assumed her most memorable driving part in the JTBC series Snowdrop (2021-22), for which she won a Seoul International Drama Award.

Jisoo’s music career:

Jisoo made her independent music debut with the single collection Me on March 31, 2023. With 1.03 million copies sold in less than two days, the album became the first album by a female soloist to sell more than a million copies and became the best-selling album of all time in South Korea. The lead track, 'FLOWER,' became the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the Canadian Hot 100, the NZ Singles Chart, and the UK Singles Chart. It peaked at number two on the Billboard Global 200 and the Circle Digital Chart.

