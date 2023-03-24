Quiz: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal if BTS’ SUGA is your bestie or date

SUGA and Agust D is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Under BIGHIT MUSIC, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013.

SUGA posted a poster of his world tour in major cities in the US, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan on his official SNS. On the poster showing SUGA staring straight ahead, SUGA and his other stage name, Agust D, were written side by side, and the contrasting styling and colors expressed the two identities, creating a strong atmosphere. Along with activities as BTS, Suga released mixtapes with Agust D in 2016 and 2022, respectively, revealing his own musical color and identity. SUGA’s world tour will start on April 26-27 at Belmont Park, and will be held in Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, Auckland, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan, as well as the United States. SUGA’s first mixtape of the BIGHIT MUSIC label, 'Agust D', released under the name 'Agust D', surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify. This mixtape was released in 2016, but has been available on Spotify since 2018.

