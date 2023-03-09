QUIZ: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal if TOMORROW X TOGETHER are your best friends

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of 5 members- Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai. They are the younger brother group of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC. The group has received a lot of attention and love for their musicality, performance and choreography. Even today, they continue to reach new heights of success with each comeback!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

According to the latest chart (as of March 11) released by Billboard, an American music media, on the 7th (local time), TXT's 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' ranked 32nd on the Billboard 200 chart. 'The Name Chapter: Temptation', which entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 on the 11th of last month, was ranked at No. 3, No. 10, No. 12, and remained at the top for five consecutive weeks. The album also topped the World Album Chart for five consecutive weeks, ranked fourth on the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts, and ranked 20th on the Tastemaker Albums chart. TOMORROW X TOGETHER sold 2.18 million copies in the first week after the release of ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, becoming a double million-selling artist. It has solidified its position as a 'fourth-generation leader'.

