Quiz: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal which BLACKPINK member is your bestie

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

According to YG Entertainment on January 16th, BLACKPINK’s music video for Playing with Fire surpassed 800 million views on YouTube around 1:40 am on the same day. As a result of about 6 years and 2 months since its release, we can get a glimpse of the steady love of global music fans. With this, BLACKPINK has only 10 videos with over 800 million views out of a total of 38 contents with 100 million views.

Prior to 'Playing With Fire', 'Ice Cream' (800 million views), 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' (1.9 billion views), 'Kill This Love' (1.7 billion views), 'Boomba' Hey' (1.5 billion views), 'As If It's Your Last' (1.2 billion views), 'How You Like That' performance video (1.2 billion views) and music video (1.1 billion views), Jennie's solo song 'SOLO' ) (800 million views), and the 'Whistle' music video (800 million views) achieved the same number of views. ‘Playing with Fire’ is one of the double title tracks of Blackpink's second digital single released in November 2016. The song, a tropical house genre, was loved by the public for its witty lyrics comparing the heart of a girl in love to 'playing with fire' and the perfect performance of the four powerful yet charismatic members.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is conducting the largest world tour of a K-pop girl group, attracting about 1.5 million people. Last year, the North American tour of 14 concerts in 7 cities and the European tour of 10 concerts in 7 cities were successfully completed. They will also perform as headliners at the 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' in the US in April and the 'Hyde Park British Summertime Festival' in the UK in July.