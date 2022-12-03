Quiz: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal which TOMORROW X TOGETHER member is your bestie

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a South Korean boy band formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. The group consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. The EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time.

Its lead single "Crown" debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear on the former and the second-fastest to appear on the latter. The group's early commercial success earned them several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's recent activities:

On March 23, 2022, TXT became the first male K-pop artist to enter Billboard's Song Breaker Chart. They released their fourth EP, Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, and its lead single "Good Boy Gone Bad" on May 9, 2022. On April 20, 2022, pre-orders surpassed 810,000 copies, six days after the announcement. To support the EP, the group embarked on their first world tour, Act: Lovesick, beginning on July 2. On July 22, 2022 the group released an English single "Valley of Lies" featuring Puerto Rican rapper Iann Dior. On July 30, 2022, TXT became the first K-pop act to perform at Lollapalooza.

*Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear*