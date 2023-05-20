Quiz: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal which TOMORROW X TOGETHER member is your dinner date

The South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER, more commonly referred to as TXT, was formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. It consists of five members: Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Yeonjun, and HueningKai On March 4, 2019, they made their public debut with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. The EP was the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time, peaking at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart. It also entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the main fourth era K-pop gathering that holds the record of outlining for over 10 weeks on the Bulletin 200, graphed for a sum of 13 weeks with 'Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE' in 2021, and last year's minisode 2: For 14 weeks in a row, 'Thursday's Child' has been rising, followed by "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION'. Furthermore, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' remained 11th on the 'Top Album Sales' and 'Top Current Album Sales' charts from the previous week and moved up to fifth on the 'World Album' chart (rebounded by one step). For the second week in a row, TOMORROW X TOGETHER moved up 16 spots on the 'Artist 100' chart.

