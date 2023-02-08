Quiz: Make some random choices and we’ll reveal which TWICE member is your bestie

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program SIXTEEN (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins.

According to the agency JYP Entertainment on the 3rd, TWICE will release the 12th mini album 'READY RO BE' on March 10th. The album title 'Ready to Be' arouses curiosity as you can feel TWICE's strong determination to prepare for something. Prior to their comeback in Korea, on the 20th of last month, TWICE released a pre-released English single, 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE'.As of February 4 (local time), this song entered the US Billboard's main chart 'Hot 100' at number 84.In addition, it ranked 39th on the Daily Top Songs US chart of the global music streaming platform 'Spotify' on January 20th, and then entered the chart for 11 consecutive days until the 30th, achieving its own longest record.

Momo set a record of breaking 10 million followers on Instagram on February 6th. Momo, who debuted with Twice in 2015, has grown into a K-pop idol who is greatly loved not only in Asia such as Korea and Japan, but also around the world with her lovely appearance, cute way of speaking, and entertaining reactions.