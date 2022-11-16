Quiz: Make your favourite ramen and we’ll reveal which Park Min Young character is your best friend

Park Min Young's breakthrough came with the 2010 drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal, a coming-of-age drama in which her character, an intelligent and resourceful young woman, disguises herself as a boy in order to enter the most prestigious learning institution in Joseon. This was followed in 2011 by another success with City Hunter, based on the titular Japanese manga. Park Min Young starred opposite Lee Min Ho in a story about a vigilante out for revenge and justice, and the secret service agent he falls for. Park Min Young's success on the small screen resulted in increased advertising offers for the actress.

Park Min Young's successful dramas:

She next starred as a lawyer in the Korean drama Remember on SBS from late 2015 to early 2016, and played a Queen in the historical drama, Queen for Seven Days, which aired in 2017. In 2018, she was cast in her first romantic comedy drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim alongside Park Seo Joon. The series was a ratings success, leading to increased popularity for Park Min Young. In October, Park held her first fan meeting since her debut 12 years ago titled My Day. In 2019, Park Min Young starred in her second romantic comedy drama Her Private Life alongside Kim Jae Wook. Park played Seong Deok-mi who works as a curator at an art museum but spends her time outside of work as a passionate fangirl of idol groups.

Park Min Young's latest dramas:

In 2020, she starred in the JTBC romance drama When the Weather Is Fine alongside Seo Kang Joon. In 2022, Park Min Young starred in the JTBC romance drama Forecasting Love and Weather alongside Song Kang, playing Jin Ha Kyung – a general forecaster at Korea Meteorological Administration. Her last drama was Love In Contract alongside Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young.