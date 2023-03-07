QUIZ: Pair the zodiac signs for the BTS members and we’ll reveal which member is compatible with you

BTS comprises 7 members:- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook and made their debut in 2013. They grew and changed their concept over the years, they went from strong emo look to a bright and poppy look to now, where they have grown into finding their own colors.

According to his agency BIGHIT MUSIC on the 7th, Jimin's first self-composed song 'Promise' ranked first on the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 51 countries/regions around the world, including Sweden, Norway, Greece, and Finland, as of 9:00 am on the same day. 'Promise' was released in the form of a free sound source through the global music platform SoundCloud in 2018. Jimin's self-composed song ‘Christmas Love,’ released in 2020, also topped the iTunes "Top Song" chart in 17 countries/regions around the world, including Argentina, Singapore, Japan, and Ecuador, as of 9 am on the same day. Prior to the release of his solo album, Jimin raised the atmosphere by officially releasing his previous solo songs 'Promise' and 'Christmas Love' on music platforms at home and abroad.

