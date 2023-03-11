Quiz: Pair the zodiac signs with some popular K-Drama actors and we’ll reveal who is your compatible partner

Pachinko starring Lee Min-ho won the best ensemble cast award at the 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica, California, the United States on March 4th. On this day, only Noh Sang Hyun attended the awards ceremony. Lee Min Ho, Yoon Yeo Jung, Kim Min Ha, and Jin Ha were filming for Pachinko Season 2 in Toronto, Canada, so they expressed their feelings through video.

This drama is based on the novel of the same name published in 2017 by Korean-American writer Lee Min Jin. It depicts the story of 'Sunja' and her family who went from Joseon to Japan during the Japanese colonial period and then to the United States. Lee Min Ho played 'Han Soo' who fell in love with the young 'Sun Ja' (Kim Min Ha).

Park Seo Joon posted a video and photos from the Chanel event held in Paris, France on March 9th. Park Seo Joon wears a blue jacket and gazes at the camera with deep eyes. In another photo, Jenny poses with Jennie. Park Seo Joon conveys the excitement with a friendly appearance with Jennie wearing a white dress and her shoulders touching. Jennie, who wore smokey makeup, has her band-aid on due to her recent eye injury, so it catches her eye.

